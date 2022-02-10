How MRS, Emadeb, Oando, Duke Oil Imported Adulterated Petrol – NNPC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has disclosed the names of the companies that brought adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) into the country.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, spoke with reporters Wednesday night in Abuja.

According to available information, the contaminated petrol damaged vehicles of an unknown number of citizens and companies as there were queues in Abuja, Lagos, and some other States.

Kyari stated that the PMS was imported from Antwerp in Belgium and quality inspectors failed to spot the high level of methanol.

The GMD stated that the NNPC first got a report on the presence of emulsion particles in cargoes shipped to Nigeria on January 20.

“NNPC investigation revealed the presence of Methanol in Four (4) PMS cargoes imported by the following DSDP suppliers namely:

“MRS MT Bow Pioneer LITASCO Terminal, Antwerp-Belgium, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium MT Tom Hilde; Oando MT Elka Apollon; Duke Oil MT Nord Gainer,” he said.

According to him, the cargo quality certificates issued at load port (Antwerp-Belgium) by AmSpec Belgium indicated that the gasoline complied with Nigerian specifications.