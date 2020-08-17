David Lyon Trends on Twitter As Tribunal Annuls Governor Diri’s Election ﻿

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The APC gubernatorial aspirant in the last Election in Balyelsa, David Lyon, has taken center stage on Twitter as a Tribunal in Abuja annulled the election of Governor Diri of Bayelsa State.

African Examiner had initially reported that the tribunal had nullified the election of the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP), Senator Duoye Diri as Governor.

This development has since elicited lots of reactions from many in the micro blogging platform who expressed delight in the sack of the governor by the Supreme Court, hoping that David Lyon will be put in if Diri is eventually ousted.

Here are some of the tweets.

Ebuka @NG_StreetLawyer writes: “We haven’t seen the last of this Bayelsa’s Gubernatorial election conundrum. This may technically be another chance for David Lyon to test his popularity again. Before then, the judgment of the tribunal will have to be tested at the higher Courts. I will wait.

Port Harcourt Man@RepJune writes: “That’s was why I celebrated when the stark illiterate David Lyon lost they the Pablo Asiwaju escobar had already arrived Bayelsa in other to loot the state but went back disappointed if not for Wike.”

Prince Anuhi @bossmuhadan writes: “I pray this spells good news for APC and David Lyon.”

HON. RABILU IBRAHIM@RabiluRasi1010 writes: “He should have wake-up from sleep, Cox soonest everything will surely change, it will be like a dream after the supreme court decision on another election to be hold. The return of Hon. David Lyon as Executive Governor Bayelsa state.”

Nnaekwe King@KNnaekwe writes: “Heard same tin from supporters of David Lyon of bayelsa when d case started, we all know how that one ended! Multiplicity of names by anyone, is never a good omen in this game. Does it mean there are no clean people in Edo apc to be nominated as deputy guber candidate?”

Political And Entertainment News Today@BreakingnewsNi1 writes: “Nigerians Recall TB Joshua Prophecy To David Lyon As Bayelsa Election Nullified.”

Muhammedbison@muhammedbison writes: David Lyon is probably a proAPC ex militant or thug. That man can barely Express himself grammatically but, will be untalled as governor of Bayelsa state soon. “

Daddy D.O@DOlusegun writes: “But it was perfectly okay to deny David Lyon of the People’s mandate because of inaccuracies in his running mates result.”

Son of man@agyal writes: “They are going to waste tax payers money to organise another charade again as usual. After all, that ANDP of a party could not have won the said election and will not come close to winning the next election even if repeated 10 times.”

Abu Rayyan@Abdulrahmanleme writes: “Looks like David Lyon will get back his seat in Yenagoa. ‘Hero of Democracy’ will make sure that happens without any hiccups if we confirm that Lyon is eligible.”

Daddy D.O@DOlusegun writes: “Can you see the folly of your argument? You think the Deputy governorship candidate to David lyon cannot “voluntarily withdraw” from this fresh elections.”