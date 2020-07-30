Despite COVID-19, Enugu Orders All Civil Servants to Resume Work

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite rising number of Covid-19 cases in Enugu state, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has directed all civil servants in the state to resume work on Monday, August 3, 2020.

African Examiner reports that the directive was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government SSG, Professor. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, which was made available to newsmen on Thursday morning.

The state government had in the statement, advised returning civil servants to observe all Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols for containment of the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Including hand washing with soap, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, compulsory use of face shield/mask and maintaining social distancing.

Recall that following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Enugu State Government, directed all civil servants in the state to work from homes since March 23, 2020, as part of measures to contain the spread of the viral disease.