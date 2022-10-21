Unknown Armed Men Attack Anambra Community, Set Vehicles, Shops Ablaze

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Residents of Amorka Community in Ihiala Council area of Anambra State, South East Nigeria, are still living in fear as no fewer than 15 shops, several heavy duty vehicles and cars were set ablaze in the locality Thursday night by yet-to-be identified armed men suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB.

Our Correspondent gathered that the perpetrators of the heinous crime numbering over ten shot all through the night, even as they looted shops in the Community.

Amorka is a border town to neighbouring Imo State, South East Nigeria.

According to the Source who craved anonymity, the heavy shooting caused pandemonium as residents and travellers abandoned their shops and vehicles, scampering for safety.

“The shooting caused heavy gridlock that stretched from Amorka to Mgbidi and Awo-omma in Imo State.

“In the confusion, several shops were looted by hoodlums, some people say they are IPOB members who were protesting that their leader, Nnamdi Kanu was not released, despite court order.

Another source claimed that the hoodlums also dropped sheets of paper, bearing typed messages, saying there will be no peace until Kanu is released.

The Anambra Command is yet to react to the incident, as it’s Spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, mobile phone was not going through as at the time of filing this report.