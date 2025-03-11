DisCo Reports Technical Fault As Power Outages Hit Over 20 Areas In Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has blamed the current power outages being experienced by over 20 areas in the FCT on a technical fault in the feeder that supplies electricity to the affected places.

A statement released by the firm on Monday listed the affected areas as; Jabi, Kado, Life Camp, Idu, Karmo, Citec Mbora, Airport Road, Nile University, Karimajiji, Kuchingoro communities, Lugbe FHA1, NIA Senior and Junior.

Others are Baba Gida Market, Mr Biggs, Tipper Garage, Okada Bridge and Peace Village, Lugbe FHA2, AMAC Market, New Site Leg, CBN Estate, Sharon leg, IR Estate, NNPC T.Pumpy, Rebando Football Arena and Surrounding areas.

“We regret to inform you that the power outage is due to a technical fault on the feeder serving these areas,” the DisCo said in the statement.

It, however, said its technical team is working “tirelessly” to restore power as quickly as possible.