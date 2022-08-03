Don’t Blame Tinubu For Buhari’s Mistakes – Oshiomhole

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Edo governor Adams Oshiomhole has stated that Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential flag bearer, has played no part in President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime and he should not be berated for any infraction by the government.

“I think in appropriating or apportioning blame or crediting people, you will look at their role. It is a fact that Tinubu himself co-founded the APC. But he never participated in governance,” Mr Oshiomhole said in an interview on Arise TV Wednesday morning.

He stressed: “He never held any position in government. He didn’t carry out any contract on behalf of government. So how can you credit him either way?”