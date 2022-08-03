W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Don’t Blame Tinubu For Buhari’s Mistakes – Oshiomhole

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Edo governor Adams Oshiomhole has stated that Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential flag bearer, has played no part in President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime and he should not be berated for any infraction by the government.

“I think in appropriating or apportioning blame or crediting people, you will look at their role. It is a fact that Tinubu himself co-founded the APC. But he never participated in governance,” Mr Oshiomhole said in an interview on Arise TV Wednesday morning.



He stressed: “He never held any position in government. He didn’t carry out any contract on behalf of government. So how can you credit him either way?”

