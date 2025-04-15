Rivers: Abbas Inaugurates 21-Member Panel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives on Tuesday inaugurated a 21-member ad hoc committee that will oversee the emergency rule in Rivers state.

Speaking during the inauguration, Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house, stated that the move shows the parliament’s “dedication to transparent governance and the rule of law in our country”.

It could be recalled that on March 18, President Bola Tinubu announced a state of emergency in Rivers State because of a political crisis.

The president also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu; and all members of the Rivers assembly for a period of six months and appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired naval chief, as the state’s sole administrator.

Speaking during Monday’s event, Abbas, who expressed his support for the state of emergency, reminisced on how similar measures were put in place under previous administrations in the country.

“This decisive action was taken out of genuine patriotism and a deep concern for the security and welfare of both the people of Rivers State and our country as a whole,” he said.

“The President’s extraordinary actions were not taken lightly. They reflect a profound sense of duty and responsibility and a recognition that when democratic institutions falter, decisive action is necessary to protect the interests of the nation. This same sense of duty underpins our proceedings today.”

Abbas stated that when a state of emergency was announced in some states in the past, the intervention of the national assembly made sure of continuity in governance.

He cited section 11(4) of the 1999 constitution, which he stated gives the parliament the power to make laws for any state in which its legislature cannot perform its statutory functions.

“It is paramount to note that the current administration in Rivers state is inherently temporary,” Abbas said.

Abbas stated that Ibas’ role is “strictly circumscribed” and he is responsible for maintaining law and order and also making sure that the basic functions of governance are met.

“The administrator is required to operate with the highest levels of transparency and accountability, reporting directly to the national assembly on all matters that pertain to the peace, order and good government of the State as prescribed by the constitution,” Abbas added.