Drug Trafficking: My Life Is In Danger In Kuje Prison – Abba Kyari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abba Kyari, former Head of the Intelligence Response Team, IRT, of the police has claimed that there is a threat to his life in the Kuje correctional facility.

Kyari cried out that he is not safe staying in the same correctional facility with criminals.

The suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, made this known while asking an Abuja Federal High Court to look into his bail application initially rejected.

His statement was contained in a document presented to the Abuja Federal High Court by his lawyer, Nureini Jimoh.

The document reads partly: “At the centre, the applicants who were head and deputy head of the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force met stiff resistance, attack and open threats to the lives of the applicants by series head (sic) of criminal gang that they had busted.

“There is no correctional centre that the criminals that have been arrested by the IRT under the headship of the applicant in furtherance of their constitutional and statutory duties as police officers cannot be found and there is a high likelihood of threat to the lives of the applicants.”

The African Examiner recalls that Kyari was arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on February 12 and was arraigned on March 7 over allegations of drug trafficking.