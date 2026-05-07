Drugs Kill Dreams, Shun Drug Abuse, Expert Warns Youths

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians, particularly youths have called upon to distance themselves from drug abuse in all its ramifications. “Drug abuse is an ill wind that blows nobody good, kills potentials, cuts short tall ambition when addicted to”

A medical doctor with the Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu, Dr. Vincent Chinonso Ogbuogu, dropped the hint in a lecture he delivered at the Enugu State office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA in join War Against Drug Abuse, WADA organised by the National Association of Seadogs, NAS, Enugu State Chapter in collaboration with NDLEA on Wednesday.

Ogbuogu, who himself was a rehabilitated drug addict, counseled the clients in the facility to avoid drugs to avoid killing their potential.

Urging the patients to shun drugs because of their adverse effect, Dr. Ogbuogu who had pointed out that drug kills dreams, warned that anybody after being rehabilitated but goes back to drug will ever be redeemed.

“Drug ends all dreams. You don’t need anybody to tell you that drugs end dreams. Your dreams have not ended yet but don’t go back to drugs because if you do, there will be no redemption for you,” he warned

He lamented that a lot of people abuse substances such as Cannabis, Heroine and Cocaine, pointing out that it is a habit that hooks until it draws to destruction.

“A lot of people abuse substance such as Cannabis, Heroin, Cocaine among others. It is an addiction when you cannot stop a habit that you know is causing you a lot in life.

“Every addiction starts from a habit. Often one is introduced to drugs before one gets hooked which causes substance disorder,” he points out.

The medical expert, while warning on the dangers of drugs, also pointed out that drug abuse affects organs such as the brain, the heart and lungs and urged all and sundry to steer clear from substance abuse, adding that many have left school, good jobs because of substance abuse which they allowed to ruin their lives.

“The first organ that is affected by drug abuse is the brain. When a substance disorder occurs one cannot make good judgment. Some cannot graduate from school, cannot keep a job and find it difficult to make good judgment.

“You are dying yet you will want to get more because you have been addicted. There is no way you can achieve your dream in life with drug abuse,” he declared, lamenting that it is worrisome that substances are available and could be procured anywhere in the streets.

Earlier in a welcome address, Mr. Joseph Asikehia who represented the state Commandant of NDLEA, Enugu, Owoputi J. Adenkule, expressed joy that NAS deemed it fit to bring the sensitisation lecture to their facility. He prayed God to sustain and replenish them for the good work they have been doing.

On his part, the NAS Cap’n, Oseloka Egbuchiem, represented by Dr. Okechukwu Ogbodo, said that the programme was part of the War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, which they had been embarked on having earlier visited the rehabilitation centre with a sister NAS chapter from New England, USA.

Highlight of the occasion was a drama depicting the harmful effect of substance abuse by the clients and presentation of gift items such as toiletries and sports gadgets.