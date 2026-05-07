I’ll Consult Widely Before Deciding on 2027 Presidency – Jonathan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has said contesting the 2027 presidential election is not a decision to be taken lightly, describing the presidency as “not a computer game.”

Jonathan made the remark on Thursday while receiving youth groups at his office in Abuja, where they urged him to return to the presidential race.

Responding to their appeal, the former president said he would consult widely before making any decision about the 2027 election.

“You are asking me to come and contest the next election. Presidential race is not a computer game. But I’ve heard you and I’ll consult widely,” he said.

Jonathan praised the youths for showing concern about the country’s future, noting that patriotism and civic engagement were important for national development.

“If you have no interest in the country, you will not bother to be here,” he added.

The former president also stressed the need for peace and credible elections in Nigeria, warning that flawed electoral processes discourage capable Nigerians from participating in politics.

“The key thing we need in this country is peace. You continue to advocate for that. And you continue to advocate for peaceful and credible elections in the country,” Jonathan stated.

He expressed concern over Nigeria’s low voter turnout, describing it as one of the poorest in Africa despite the country’s large voting population.

According to him, the Independent National Electoral Commission should investigate the causes of voter apathy and seek solutions to improve participation.

Jonathan also challenged young Nigerians to become more involved in the electoral process by obtaining voter cards and voting during elections.

“If I ask how many of you have your voter’s card now, probably 50% of you don’t have your voter’s card. And you’re asking me to go and contest the election. So you must participate in the electoral process,” he said.

The former president further lamented the negative perception faced by Nigerians abroad, linking it partly to years of poor leadership and governance challenges.

He, however, reiterated that he had only listened to the requests of the youth groups and would continue consultations before deciding whether to join the 2027 presidential race.