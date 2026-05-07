Peter Obi’s Record against Northerners as Anambra governor Not Good – Prof Yusuf

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf, has said northerners would scrutinise the record of Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking during an interview on Trust TV, Yusuf alleged that Obi, during his tenure as governor of Anambra State, introduced measures targeting northerners living in the state.

According to him, Obi required northerners residing in Anambra to obtain identity cards containing details such as their names, occupations, and states of origin.

Yusuf also claimed that northerners were forced out of Anambra during Obi’s administration, insisting that such issues would be revisited as political alignments for 2027 take shape.

“Kwankwaso is the vehicle to sell Peter Obi to the North, but we have the record of what Peter Obi did to northerners,” Yusuf said.

He further stated that northern Muslims would question Obi’s actions while in office and demand explanations over policies allegedly affecting northerners in the South-East.

Yusuf also referenced Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, claiming the former Kano governor once travelled to Awka to caution Obi over relations with northerners.

According to him, Kwankwaso allegedly reminded Obi that many Igbos live peacefully in Kano State compared to the number of northerners residing across the South-East.

The comments come amid ongoing political realignments and discussions ahead of the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria.