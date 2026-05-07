Stop castigating court over N100m awarded to 2 DSS staff, CDHR Cautions SERAP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has rapped the Socio-economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) for berating the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over Tuesday’s judgement awarding N100 million to two operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) defamed by the NGO.

Aside the N100 million awarded for general damages, Justice Halilu Yusuf ordered SERAP to pay Operatives Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele N1 million as cost of litigation, tender apology in two national newspapers and two television stations, as well as on its website and X handle.

SERAP and persons associated with the NGO have been condemning the judgement, describing it as a “travesty” and an attempt by government to muzzle free speech.

While one senior lawyer and trustee of SERAP, Ebun-Olu Adegborowa alleged that the judgment did not reflect the legal arguments canvassed in the case, the group’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, described the judgement as strange.

“I’ve been in court several times where I’ve seen even undefended defamation cases that get thrown out because it’s straightforward. You have to prove that the statement was made, you have to prove that it referred to the claimant, you have to prove that it was false, you have to prove that it was published to a third party, and you have to prove damages — how you lowered their reputation in the eyes of right-thinking members of society,” said Oluwadare Thursday on News Central TV.

However, CDHR frowned at SERAP’s outbursts, saying it was at variance with the ideals of the NGO which claims to be championing socio-economic rights and accountability.

Said CDHR, “As a foremost human rights organization committed to the rule of law, constitutionalism, and democratic accountability, CDHR believes that every individual and institution — including civil society organisations — must respect the decisions of competent courts, regardless of personal opinions or institutional interests.

“While citizens and advocacy groups retain the constitutional right to freedom of expression and public criticism, such rights must be exercised responsibly and within the bounds of the law. The court, after reviewing the evidence before it, found that the publication made against the DSS operatives was defamatory and injurious to their professional reputation,” noted the group, in a statement signed by Comrade Debo Adeniran and Comrade Deacon Jeremiah Onyibe, President and Secretary Board of Trustees and National Publicity Secretary respectively.

“The rule of law remains the foundation of every democratic society. Human rights advocacy must coexist with accountability, fairness, and respect for due process.

“CDHR reiterates that no organisation, regardless of its status in civil society, is above the law, just as no security agency should be shielded from lawful scrutiny. Justice and responsibility must apply equally to all,” stressed the group.

CDHR advised SERAP to “respect the judgment of the court; comply with all lawful directives contained in the judgement pending any appeal, and to refrain from further public statements capable of worsening tensions or undermining judicial authority.”

The group also advised SERAP to “allow the legal process run its full course through the appellate system if it remains dissatisfied with the judgment, and to avoid inflammatory narratives capable of deepening institutional distrust or portraying the judiciary as partisan without credible basis.”

On its part, the Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence (CAIDOV) upbraided

SERAP for deriding the judgement of the court. The group’s position was contained in a statement signed by its Executive director, Comrade Gbenga Soloki.

Said CAIDOV, “SERAP first made the claim that DSS officers invaded their Abuja office on September 9, 2024. Nearly two years after, and realising that they misrepresented the facts, it is worrying that the tweet is still pinned on their X handle.

“We in the human rights community should lead by example. We should not be seen as the very persons breaching human rights in the name of free speech. Human rights is universal. It is for everybody. We should not trample on the rights of others simply because they chose to be security agents.

“Very big corporations around the world have at one time or the other been caught lying or cheating. Just last year, Deloitte, PwC, & EY Netherlands was fined $8.5 million for cheating. In 2024, KPMG Netherlands was fined

$25 million for widespread cheating on training exams.’What, therefore, is is the big deal in a Nigerian court imposing a N100 million (less than $72,000) fine on SERAP for defamation which is euphemism for lying?”

Continued the group, “Seeing senior lawyers like Ebun-Olu Adegborowa, who ordinarily should be encouraging their clients to appeal judgements, spend time castigating judgements already delivered, leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

“SERAP had nearly two years the matter lasted in court to assemble the best lawyers in their arsenal. They failed to. All their legal luminaries waited until they lost the case, then turned to the media to wage propaganda against two operatives of the DSS.

“It is sad that the same SERAP that has a history of relying on our law courts to hold government agencies and public office holders accountable, is now disparaging the same institution simply because they didn’t win this time around.

“If people like Ebun-Olu Adegborowa feel that they know more than our very reverred learned judges, it is not too late for him to transmute from a lawyer to a judge,” the group declared.