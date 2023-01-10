DSS Raises Alarm Over Plot To Smear Its DG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Department of State Services (DSS) has stated that there is a plot by some unnamed politicians to smear its director-general, Yusuf Bichi and some of its key officials.

In a statement on Tuesday, Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesperson, stated that the politicians, as well as “disgruntled elements” within and outside the government, are plotting against “the service’s uncompromising stance on some critical governance and policy issues”.

Afunanya stated that the politicians are using civil society and non-governmental organisations to smear Bichi.

The DSS enjoined the public to “be wary of these tendencies and ignore the antics of dark forces out to impugn the character of the DG”.

“Also, sections of the media have been briefed to implement the strategy through sponsored articles, commentaries and features to malign the DG, his family and select officials of the service,” the statement reads.

“The service is monitoring developments and will allow the plotters to either exhaust themselves or rescind the plan of action. Otherwise, no amount of intimidation, harassment and blackmail will deter it from discharging its duties.

“However, it would not idly watch a group of dissatisfied gangs undermine the service and its highly dedicated leadership and management.

“The DSS, therefore, wishes to inform the public to be wary of these tendencies and ignore the antics of dark forces out to impugn the character of the DG.”

According to Afunanya, the service would continue to confront threats to national security and is doing its best to create a conducive atmosphere for the forthcoming election.