Eagles Protest Unpaid Allowances, Threaten To Boycott Trip TO Play Algeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles of Nigeria have threatened not to travel for their quarter-final match against Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) over unpaid allowances.

An insider close to the team confirmed the development to newsmen on Wednesday, saying players and officials are unhappy over outstanding bonuses.

Nigeria, who are having an impressive campaign, have won all four matches so far and are the tournament’s highest-scoring team with 12 goals. The Eagles topped Group C and defeated Mozambique 4–0 in the second round in Fez, Morocco.

The quarter-final clash against Algeria is scheduled for Saturday in Marrakesh, about five hours away from the team’s current base in Fez. The squad is expected to travel on Thursday, but sources say the players are prepared to boycott the trip if their allowances are not paid.

According to news reports, the Eagles are yet to receive bonuses for all four matches played at the tournament.

“The players are damn serious. I hope we can find a way to resolve it,” the source said.

This is the second time in recent months that the Super Eagles have protested unpaid allowances. In November 2024, the team boycotted training during the African World Cup qualifiers over similar issues. Nigeria later lost to DR Congo, a result that ended their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.