ECOWAS, Buhari Give Mali 12-Month Ultimatum to Return To Civilian Rule

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has sided with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), asking for Mali to return to civilian rule within one year.

Buhari who was present in the virtual meeting of ECOWAS Heads of State and Governments on Friday, urged the Malian military to hand over to a civilian regime as soon as possible.

Buhari stated this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, stressing that the West African country is in a difficult situation and it is a threat to the citizens and nearby countries.

The president wants the military to be flexible in negotiating and to put the interest of Malians and other neighboring countries first.

His words: “For the people of Mali, specifically the leadership, embracing Democracy and Good Governance is crucial to the country’s political stability. Mali cannot, therefore, afford to stand alone, hence the need to come to terms with the realities of an acceptable and workable transition compact that inspires the confidence of all Malians.

“With regards to other areas being negotiated, Nigeria believes that the people of Mali and the military leaders need to appreciate the fragility of their country and the imminent danger which it poses to the citizens of Mali as well as the ECOWAS sub-region, “the President said.

Buhari wants the Malian military to look into protecting the country as Mali is faced with lots of security threats instead of planning on overthrowing the government.

The president was happy about the news that former President, Ibrahim Keita, has been released from detention and is healthy.

“I urge the military leadership to consider: the immediate release of all the remaining senior Government officials in detention, without pre-conditions; a transition process, to be completed in not more than 12 months, and which shall include the representatives of Malian stakeholders.

“This is a critical consideration for the new government to enjoy the cooperation and collaboration of regional and international community, and to allow the easing of sanctions imposed on Mali.”

Buhari further disclosed that it is necessary for the new government to enjoy the full cooperation of ECOWAS.

He added: “In this connection, Nigeria will, alongside ECOWAS, provide necessary logistics support to facilitate the conduct of elections to re-establish democratic governance in Mali.”

