Edo 2020: APC, PDP Bicker Over Allegation Of Vote-Buying

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the gubernatorial election of Edo State draws near, the National Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress has alleged that there is a plan by the People’s Democratic Party to buy votes.

Also, the APC has accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of taking approval from his own faction of the Edo State Assembly to acquire N1.5bn from commercial banks for this purpose.

According to a statement issued in Benin and signed by the Chairman, Media Sub-Committee of the APC campaign council, John Mayaki, the party said:

“After depleting the treasury of Edo State with his constant illegal withdrawals, most notably the N15bn payment to the PDP leadership of tax-collectors for his re-election ticket on the platform of the divided party, the outgoing Governor Godwin Obaseki is now finalising plans to obtain a N1.5bn loan from a commercial bank for the sole purpose of vote-buying on the 19th of September.”

He also alleged that the Governor Nyesom Wike-led PDP campaign council had temporarily relocated to Benin in order “to perfect the PDP’s vote-buying plans” in the State.

Mayaki continued: “Mr. Nyesom Wike, who desperately wants his newly-acquired stooge to remain at the helm for another four years so he can serve him well in a mulled ambition further down the road, has directed that other PDP governors commit more funds to a designed vote-buying plot and relocate temporarily to Benin City to monitor the disbursement of the funds and execution of the illegal plan.”

In its reaction, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare, stated that the claims of the APC were not true.

He said: “There is no iota of truth in this claim. How do you buy votes? We have never undertaken such an enterprise and have always relied on our popularity and the people of Edo State for support to win elections.

“The PDP National Campaign Council from inception of the campaign has always said they will give logistic and moral support to the party in Edo State for this election.”

