Edo 2020: Fresh Twist as Obaseki’s Family Members Endorse Ize-iyamu

By Nwa Diokpa

Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term ambition suffered another setback as some of his family members have endorsed and pledged their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

This endorsement of the APC candidate by the Obaseki’s family was led by Governor Obaseki’s cousin, Victor Obaseki, at a meeting at Ize-Iyamu’s private residence in Benin‎ City.

In his speech, Victor Obaseki, stated that although Godwin Obaseki is a family member, he won’t get the support of the family.

“I am here today in the company of my cousins to support Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, the executive governor, is our cousin. Generally, the Obasekis have their own way of doing things; we are a different branch of faith, we are supporting our brother, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu with an unalloyed support fully for him. I have supported him before, and I would continue to support him, we would do all our campaigns for him without let or hindrance, fully from the bottom of our hearts”, Obaseki said‎.

Responding, Ize-Iyamu stated his happiness at the support of the Obaseki family, saying that this serves as a confirmation of the poor administration that Godwin Obaseki has delivered to the state in the past four years.

He also praised the Obaseki’s family for not allowing sentiments to cloud their judgement.

He said: “Let me thank you for the endorsement. I have known some of you for many years and I am very happy that politics has not strained our relationship.

“It is true as Osaro said that far away in New York, I had the opportunity of meeting with him and other Edolites, where I shared my ambition.‎ Osaro has been a good gentleman and humble man, and has always declared his support.

“He came out this morning to say, Godwin has not done well, and not because they answer the same surname, would continue to support him and go through the very poor performance that we have seen in the past four years.

“They will not allow the sentiments or even deceit of brotherhood make them vote for somebody they know is not qualified for a position.”