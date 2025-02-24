2027 Polls: Tinubu Must Be Re-Elected By ‘The Power Of God’ – Umahi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Sunday, expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would complete eight years as Nigeria’s leader.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Phase 1 at the Eko Hotel in Lagos, the minister said President Tinubu must be re-elected in the 2027 general elections by the “power of God.”

Umahi said, “A man that has the courage to do what was dreamt 45 years back is the only man that will have the courage to finish it.

“I say we must vote for him in 2027. The President must be re-elected by the power of God. Those in support say ‘ hi.”

He stated that Tinubu has done well for the South-East since assuming office in 2023 and that the region will back him in the next election.

The minister noted that the current administration has embarked on federal projects in the South-East region and other parts of the country.

Umahi, a two-term governor of Ebonyi State, said the Igbos would rally around Tinubu and ensure that he is re-elected.

He specifically stated that the region would produce 99 per cent of votes for the President in the 2027 general elections.

“We have no reason to stop the work but we have every reason to do the right thing and it is not peculiar to that job, that is what we are doing in all the projects.

“We also have some jobs – Enugu to Abakaliki, we have Afikpo-Abia-Okigwe and of course one of the legacy projects of Mr President and so we are not sabotaging the President.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is going to have 99 per cent of the votes of the South-East because he has been very nice to the people of the South-East. They will leave South-West to give us 99.99% (in) 2027,” he added.