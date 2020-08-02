Ondo 2020: Akeredolu Denies Plans to Drag Mimiko to EFCC

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has denied reports that he was planning to drag his predecessor, Olusegun Mimiko to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Akeredolu, reacting to an online report that he had threatened to expose his predecessor to the anti-graft agency, stated that there is no such plan.

The governor stated this in a statement signed by his Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, saying that the political differences the governor had with Mimiko would never destroy their cordial relationship which spanned over 40 years.

“The widely circulated story line is untrue, puerile and utterly mischievous. It is, in all intents, a cleverly laid path for the two friends to engage in a needless mudslinging.

“It is perhaps pertinent to state unequivocally that Governor Akeredolu does not desire, not even in the least of anyone’s imagination, to travel such pernicious path typical of those who have taken the route of perfidy for the sake of their political ambitions. We have since wished them well even in their self-inflicted tears of treachery and betrayal.

“Governor Akeredolu has nothing against his friend and immediate past predecessor. He has chosen to allow posterity to intercede and interpret the roles of men in whatever form.

“In this regard, the friendship of the duo shall remain unaffected by the current political permutations, alignments and realignment, however impotently strange. Governor Akeredolu shall maintain that cordiality even in the face of opportunism.” the statement read