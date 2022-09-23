Eedris Abdulkareem Returns Home After Successful Kidney Transplant

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has been discharged from the hospital after a successful kidney transplant.

African Examiner recalls that in July, the singer disclosed that he was diagnosed with kidney failure and undergoing dialysis.

This revelation led to financial support from fellow celebrities and fans.

Last month it was announced that the transplant was successful as his wife was his kidney donor.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Abdulkareem announced that he has been discharged from the hospital and is now back home.

“It’s good to be back home. To God be the Glory, Alhamdulillah,” he wrote.

He had previously applauded his wife, Yetunde, for the kidney donation, describing her as a “supportive and compassionate” wife.

“Words cannot express my love, devotion and commitment to my adorable, loving, supportive and compassionate wife, Yetunde, with whom God Has made my life complete…baby, I will always Love, cherish and adore you forever,” he had said.

“My awesome, lovely children, God Has harkened to your fervent prayers…daddy and mummy will be coming home hale and hearty soon. To my extended family, recording company Lakreem Entertainment, my crew, friends, fans and well-wishers, I say God has done it for us again, and I will be seeing you guys soon.”