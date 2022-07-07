Eedris Abdulkareem Suffering From Kidney Failure – MI Abaga

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga, says that fellow colleague, Eedris Abdulkareem is battling kidney failure

MI announced this in a tweet on Wednesday on his Twitter page.

The rapper tasked Nigerians to donate and help Eedris recover, as the “jaga jaga” crooner is undergoing dialysis in a Lagos hospital and will be having a transplant by the end of July.

According to him, the kidney to be transplanted was donated by a family member.

His tweet read: “I received the sad news yesterday that Nigerian music Icon @EedrisOriginal Eedris Abdul Kareem has been battling with Kidney failure and needs our help.

“SAVE EEDRIS ABDULKARIM NOW! Our brother has been diagnosed with Kidney Failure and requires surgery urgently. We have a donor in His Family the Hospital has fixed 27th July 2022 for this Emergency surgery.

“I will share the information below in the following tweets please share and support as you can.”