EFCC Arraigns Blessing CEO Again Over Alleged ₦13m Cancer Fraud

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has again arraigned controversial social media personality and self-styled relationship expert, Blessing CEO, over an alleged ₦13 million cancer-related fraud.

Blessing CEO was arraigned before the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, on a fresh six-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and retaining proceeds allegedly derived from fraud. According to the EFCC, the charges stem from allegations that she falsely claimed to be battling Stage 4 breast cancer and solicited donations from members of the public.

In a statement shared on its official social media platforms, the anti-graft agency said several petitions were received from concerned individuals and organisations, including the Nigeria Cancer Society. The commission alleged that donations were made to the defendant based on her claims of suffering from advanced breast cancer.

The EFCC further alleged that documents presented by Blessing CEO as evidence of her medical condition were later discovered to have been falsified, prompting a deeper investigation into the fundraising campaign.

The latest arraignment comes less than 24 hours after the influencer was brought before a Lagos court over a separate alleged ₦69.15 million fraud case involving claims of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing. In that matter, she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case has drawn widespread public attention, adding to the growing legal challenges facing the social media influencer as multiple fraud allegations continue to make their way through the courts.