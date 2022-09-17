EFCC Arrests Nine Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters.

According to Spokesman of the anti- graft agency, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to African Examiner, Friday, they were arrested on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Transekulu and Monarch areas of Enugu.

He gave their names as “Chukwu Chidiebube Emmanuel, Ebuka Owoh Bonaventure, Stephen Obinna Chukwu, Victor Chimere Opuniju, Justice Ifeanyichukwu Anunobi, Ugwumba Eloka Charles, Okeke ifeanyi Victor, Nduka Ononiwu and Obasi Chisom.

He said investigations showed that the suspects always impersonate foreigners to defraud their victims.

Items recovered from them include two vehicles, 26 mobile phones and six laptops.

Uwajaren disclosed that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.