Money My Late Husband Kept For Nigeria ‘Vanished’ After He Died – Maryam Abacha

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Maryam Abacha, the widow of former military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has debunked the long-standing allegations that her late husband stole billions of dollars when he was in office, saying that there is no credible proof to support the claims.

Mrs. Abacha stated this during an interview with TVC on Sunday. She challenged the narrative around her husband’s legacy and questioned the basis of the accusations.

“Who is the witness of the monies that were being stashed? Did you see the signature or the evidence of any monies stashed abroad?” she asked.

She also alleged that the funds her husband allegedly kept for Nigeria disappeared shortly after his death.

“And the money that my husband kept for Nigeria, in a few months, the money vanished. People are not talking about that,” she said.

Mrs. Abacha slammed the fixation on her late husband nearly three decades after his death as she questions the motive behind the scrutiny.

“Why are you blaming somebody? Is that tribalism or a religious problem, or what is the problem with Nigerians?” she asked. “Why are we so bad towards each other? Because somebody is a northerner or a southerner, somebody is a Muslim or a Christian… It’s not fair.”

She also tasked the media to up and doing as she tasked journalists to be more constructive in their role.

“People are not that bad. Twenty-seven years ago, you were still talking about Abacha. He must be very powerful and loved by Nigerians. We thank God for that,” she said.

Responding to a statement that the country’s economy was relatively stable during her husband’s tenure, Mrs. Abacha reiterated her position that nothing was wrong with her husband’s leadership.

“So, where did he steal the money from? So where would he have stolen the money from?” she asked. “And because Nigerians are fools, they listen to everything.”

She further called for unity and mutual respect among Nigerians, saying, “Babangida doesn’t make Nigeria alone. Abacha does not make Nigeria alone. Abiola and everybody, nobody is big enough for Nigeria. Even the single man on the street is very important. We are all human beings, for goodness’ sake. All these wahala should stop.”