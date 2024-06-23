EFCC Arrests Two Ex-Bankers For Alleged Theft Of Dead Customer’s Money

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have nabbed two former bankers for allegedly stealing money belonging to a deceased customer.

EFCC’s spokesman Dele Oyewale said the agency’s operatives in the Markurdi Zonal Command arrested the suspects for allegedly stealing N4,199,500 belonging to a deceased customer.

“The suspects, Idah Ogoh and Agbo Okwute were arrested on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Makurdi, Benue State,” Oyewale said in a Saturday statement.

“Their arrest followed a petition against them by the bank on fraudulent debits on a deceased customer, Emmanuel Azer Agenna’s account. Their dealings were uncovered when the family of the deceased approached the bank for the balance on the account of the deceased for probate processing. The family disputed the balance given to them by the bank and subsequently sent a complaint to the bank regarding unauthorised debits on the account.

“Based on their complaints, the bank carried out an internal investigation and its findings revealed that a debit card was procured on the deceased’s customer account on May 10, 2023, by Ifah Ogoh, one of the bank’s Sales and Service Associates which was authorised by the bank on the same date.

“Further findings by the bank showed that the procured card by Ogoh was handed over to another Sales and Service Associates, Agbo Omwute who eventually delivered the card to an accomplice for transfer and withdrawal of funds from the account of the deceased. Several withdrawals were allegedly made by the suspects through the accomplice.”

The anti-graft agency said the suspects would be charged to court after an investigation.