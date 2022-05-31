Ekweremadu Sets To Join APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There are strong indications that Ex- Nigeria’s Deputy Senate president, Senator Ike Ekweremadu may have concluded plans to join the ruling All progressive Congress APC .

It was gathered that discussion between the lawmaker and the national leadership of the party has reached advanced stage in Abuja

Ekweremadu, who recently withdrew from the people’s Democratic party PDP Governorship primary in Enugu State and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday met with the National Chairman of the APC Senator. Abdullahi Adamu.

The closed-door meeting it was gathered, lasted three hours at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, with sources close to the party Secretariat disclosing that although Ekweremadu requested for the governorship ticket of the party in Enugu state, but he was told that the party had already concluded its guber primaries where Chief Uche Nnaji, Nwakaibie, emerged candidate of the party.

It was learned that the party told the former deputy senate president to join the party first with his supporters.

Although, Uzodimma disclosed after the marathon meeting ended that he came to see his ‘friend’ for a tete-a-tete, many believed the meeting was to probably make a case for Ekweremadu who has already been edged out of the People’s Democratic Political (PDP) political equation in Enugu state.

Ekweremadu, who had been in the governorship race in Enugu state under PDP, suddenly announced his withdrawal, 24 hours from the race, citing irregularities in the April 30 delegates election of the party.

To make the matter worse, an Abuja Federal High Court had dismissed suits filed by Ekweremadu’s acolytes seeking the notification of the delegates congress.

Agballah had described the lawmaker’s demand as “repugnant” and antithetical to the Electoral Act.

The APC chairman further warned that the party would not give Ekweremadu the governorship ticket because the ticket was already won by Chief Nnaji, a political grandmaster who had made many governors across Nigeria.

Sources within the state chapter of the party disclosed that the state chairman, Agballah and the national Vice Chairman, South East, Dr. Arodiogbu had before the party primaries met Senator Ekweremadu to join the APC because according to them it was clear PDP would not give him the guber ticket.

They therefore told him to join APC early enough so that he could participate in the party’s primaries, but that it would be late if he joins after the primaries and when the party must have elected a candidate.