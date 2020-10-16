#EndSARS: Adamant Protesters Occupy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Other Parts Of Lagos

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The protesters of #EndSARS are resolute and unrelenting, as the train Friday sustains the restiveness on the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The protesters, mostly youths, occupied the Magboro side of the highway, clutching and brandishing in their hands different placards, with different inscriptions, such as “Na Person De Die” among others.

The spot was blocked and this caused traffic – inward and outward Lagos State.

The expressway is being occupied frequently by the protesters since over week – the protest against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) – a unit of the Nigeria Police Force began.

AFRICAN EXAMINER reliably gathered that the Lekki-Ajah axis was equally occupied yesterday (Thursday) till late in the night by the #EndSARS protesters.

As at past 9pm and beyond, the carnival-like protests featured some popular Nigerian pop singers – who sang and thrilled the protesters.

Apart from the two areas, the protesters also stormed Abule Egba – Toll gate axis Thursday, while as the time of filling this report it was reliably gathered that the protesters have gathered and occupied popular Ikorodu road in Lagos metropolis.

Our reporter gathered that places like Maryland inward Ikorodu town are locked down due to protests.

The nationwide anti-SARS protest started around mid-last week. The action is yet to abate despite the disbandment of SARS by the Inspector General Police (IGP), Mr. Muhammed Adamu and replacement with another one – Special Weapons and Tactics Team code named as SWAT.

Spread the love





















