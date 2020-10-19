#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Begs Protesters To End Action, Embraces Dialogue

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appealed to the #EndSARS protesters to leave the roads and opt for dialogue.

The Governor made the appeal Monday at the swearing-in of members of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution at the State House in Marina.

Mr Sanwo-Olu admitted that the pain expressed, and concerns raised by the protesters were genuine and legal.

The Governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile said the government has shown unprecedented commitment to the complete overhaul of the Nigerian Police, stressing that the inauguration of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry “is only the first step in a long line of reformative actions that will lead to a thorough revamp and reorientation of the Nigeria Police”.

“I believe that some of the actions we have taken should, to a large extent, show our sincerity and willingness to address all your concerns.

“Let me reiterate that I am on the side of the young people out there. I understand your pain and I know your concerns are genuine and legitimate.

“While we are able to immediately acquiesce to some of your demands, some others will require time. We ask you to bear with us as we dutifully work on your demands.

“I will, therefore, like to renew my appeal to you to suspend the protests and create an atmosphere for the resolution of all pending demands.

“I encourage everyone brutalised by the disbanded SARS, including the families of those who died, to present their case before this tribunal.”

The over one-week protest is against the SARS and regular police over brutality and misconducts across the country.

Spread the love





















