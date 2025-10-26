After Mbah’s Defection, PDP Vows To Rebuild In Southeast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South East leadership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reaffirmed its commitment to rebuilding and repositioning the party in Enugu State, despite the recent defection of the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah and key government functionaries.

They stated this weekend during an engagement between members of the South East PDP Special Committee on Enugu Affairs and the Enugu State Working Committee, led by the Acting State Chairman, Barr. Steve Oruruo, in Enugu.

The meeting focused on reconciliation, revitalization of party structures, and renewed engagement with grassroots stakeholders across the 17 Council areas of the state.

Speaking during the interaction, Chairman of the Special Committee and South East Secretary of the PDP, Chief James Ugwu, said the meeting was a rallying point for unity and renewed strength within the party.

He noted that despite the recent political shifts, the PDP remains resilient and firmly rooted in Enugu’s political landscape. “We are not discouraged. This is a time for rebuilding, reconciliation, and strategic engagement,” Ugwu said.

“We are mobilizing from the grassroots, reaching out to stakeholders, and realigning the party to truly reflect the will and aspirations of the people.”

He emphasized that the PDP’s long-standing presence and achievements in Enugu would serve as the foundation for its revival, assuring party members that the structure remains strong and cohesive.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Special Committee and South East Zonal Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Engr. Sir Chigozie Igwe, described the engagement as an important step toward repositioning the PDP and reclaiming its dominance in Enugu politics.

He acknowledged that while the exit of Governor Peter Mbah from the PDP came as a surprise and left a sour taste, the party remains undeterred and focused on renewal.

“The PDP has been the cornerstone of Enugu’s political stability since 1999, and we are confident that our values, structures, and people-centered ideology will guide us back to victory.”

The Acting Chairman of the PDP in Enugu State, Barr. Steve Oruruo, in his remark applauded the South East leadership for its steadfastness and reaffirmed his commitment to the collective revival of the party.

He said “We will not be distracted by political developments around us. Our focus is on rebuilding confidence and restoring the people’s trust in the PDP,” Oruruo said.

“Our party remains the people’s choice — a platform founded on service, accountability, and development. We will work tirelessly to reclaim our mandate and reassert the PDP’s leadership in Enugu State.”

The Special Committee on Enugu Affairs has been tasked with spearheading reconciliation efforts, strengthening party structures, and preparing the PDP for upcoming electoral contests.

According to Engr. Igwe, the committee’s focus is on fostering unity, bridging internal divides, and revitalizing local structures to ensure the party remains a formidable political force.

“We are building a movement that transcends individuals — one that represents the collective aspirations of the people of Enugu,” he added.

The South East PDP reaffirmed its confidence in the national leadership and expressed optimism that, through unity and purposeful strategy, the party will reclaim Enugu’s Lion Building and restore its legacy of responsive governance.