Enugu Commissioner Of Police, Abdurrahman, Bags ESUT Fellowship Award

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In recognition of his role in promoting peace and harmony in the state, the Institute for Peace Conflict and Development Studies, of the Enugu state University of Science and Technology ESUT, on Thursday conferred on the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, with a fellowship award.

Conferring the award on the Enugu police boss, at ESUT Main Campus, the Acting Vice Chancellor VC) of the institution, Prof. Charles Eze, said that Abdurrahman merited the recognition for his exemplary qualities as a peace-lover.

According to the VC, Abdurrahman sterling qualities of being an incorruptible senior police officer, a peacemaker and resolving issues through alternative dispute resolution methods stands him out.

He said: “In our present day, it is difficult to find a police officer very passionate with his job and highly forthright and would not collect `a thank you gift’ from those he served.

“His humility has contributed a lot through his sacrifice to bring the security we have come to continue to enjoy after some men of the underworld decided to toy with the peace in the state.

“But now, we have peace and security, and we can sleep with our two eyes closed.

“So ESUT through the institute today decided to honour whom honour is due and the whole council of the university through the institute is delighted to confer on you this award.

In his speech, Director of the institute, Prof. Felix Asogwa, said that the award was meant to celebrate a man with symbolic humility and service to humanity.

Asogwa noted that since Abdurrahman took over as the commissioner of police in the state, he had left no one in doubt of his resolve to marshal out his duty with a sense of duty, dedication and integrity.

He had handled COVID-19 and EndSARS challenges with professionalism and intellectual perfection; adding that he was the first commissioner to organise a seminar for his officers and men to boost their morale to resume duty in earnest after EndSARS turned violent.

“Enugu State, today, is adjudged as the safest state in the country due to the sacrifice and contribution as well as exemplary leadership style of Abdurrahman,’’ he said.

Responding, the CP, who was accompanied to the event by to police officers, said he feels very elated for the award conferred on him

“I do not have the capacity or words in thanking ESUT for their great decision to honour me today’’.

Abdurrahman, however, called on the university and its array of academia to continue to groom and mentor the youths, adding no nation including Nigeria can make any meaningful headway without vibrant youths.

He declared that Nigeria youths are not lazy but needed mentorship and proper guidance to excel’’.

He, however, appealed to the university authorities to continue to groom and search for youthful talents that will be guided to take over leadership and bring lasting peace, progress and oneness in the country.

“According to him, Nigeria must remain indivisible and, we all must contribute our little quota to ensure that our father land succeeded.’’

The ceremony was witnessed by top academia in ESUT, top police officers in Enugu state as well as friends, well-wishers and family members of the Enugu police chief.

