Enugu Police Move Against Prohibited Firearms, Call for Voluntary Compliance

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In line with recent directive by the inspector-General of police, (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, to state commands of the force, on the clampdown on proliferation of prohibited firearms in Nigeria, the Enugu state Commissioner of police, (CP) Ahmad AbdurRahman, has ordered the strict enforcement of the directive in his areas of jurisdiction.

In that regard, he has directed all area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, DPOs, heads of tactical/operational departments of the command to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute any person(s) and/or group(s) unlawfully possessing firearms, particularly those prohibited.

The state Command in a statement issued by its Spokesman, ASP Daniel Ndukwe Ekea, and made available to African Examiner in Enugu on Tuesday, said, “the commissioner further directs all divisional police officers to, with immediate effects, organize enlightenment meetings for personnel of neighbourhood watch.

Also to be part of the meeting are, Forest Guards, vigilante and local security outfits within their areas of responsibility with a view to ensure they operate in conformity with extant laws guiding their establishment and operations. Area commanders are to coordinate, supervise and report outcomes of the meetings.”

The state police public Relations officer PPRO, added that Commissioner AbdurRahman also warned persons and/or groups in unlawful possession of firearms, especially those prohibited, to submit same to the nearest police station, stressing that offenders would be prosecuted.

He, further, urged residents of the state to remain law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report any persons or groups found to be unlawfully possessing firearms, especially prohibited ones, to the nearest police station or by calling the command’s hotlines.