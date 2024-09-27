Enugu State Govt Orders Probes Into Some Masquerade Fatalities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the excesses of Oriokpa masqueraders, which have reportedly resulted in two fatalities and commotion in parts of Nsukka Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State, the state government has summoned the traditional rulers and Presidents-General of the affected communities.

The state government has equally directed a full-scale investigation into the activities of the Oriokpa masquerade groups in the area, vowing to bring the perpetrators to book.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, on Thursday.

“The Enugu State Government has received reports on the untoward activities of Oriokpa masqueraders in some parts of Nsukka LGA of the state, which has reportedly caused pandemonium, bodily harms, and fatalities in the area.

“Consequently, and following the express directive of His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, the traditional rulers and Presidents-General of the town unions of the affected communities are hereby invited to meet with the Hon. Commissioner for Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, at the State Secretariat on Friday, September 27, 2024. Venue is the Office of the Honourable Commissioner, and time is 1pm prompt.

“The affected communities are Nguru, Isiakpu, Echara, Nru, Edem-Ezema, Iheagu, Ihe, Owere, and Umuoyo.

“Furthermore, the governor has equally directed the Commissioner of Police to immediately institute a full-scale investigation into the incidents, including the reported fatalities resulting from the activities of the said masquerade groups with a view to bringing whoever is culpable to book.”

While commiserating with families of those said to have lost their lives in circumstances connected with the activities of the masquerades, the government has also warned that it would not condone any further excesses by any persons or groups.

“Meanwhile, the Enugu State Government frowns at the excesses by whatever persons or groups. Our people should never be made to leave in fear, as the rights and security of our women, children, youth, and indeed every citizen and resident of Enugu State must be guaranteed at all times.

“Consequently, any such excesses by the Oriokpa masqueraders or any group for that matter will be met with the commensurate sanctions by the government,”