EPL Preview: Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea All In Action

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – It’s another weekend of footballing action in the EPL with African examiner taking a look at some of the matches between top teams all around the EPl.

Evenly matched encounter between Manchester City and Newcastle United kicks off what promises to be a great weekend for all EPL fans as the battle for the tittle, top four and relegation heats up.

City remain in the title hunt despite their current points tally of 55 after 25 games being the fewest in all but one of their previous five PL campaigns, with the one exception (2019/20) notably being the only one in which they didn’t lift the trophy. Historical trends will likely be the last thing on Guardiola’s mind though as he prepares to face a side which City have conquered in 13 consecutive PL home H2Hs, whilst another victory here would set a joint-record for the longest winning home run against a single opponent in the competition!

This is a vastly different Newcastle outfit to many of those which City have encountered over the years, displayed by Newcastle’s charge for the UEFA Champions League places this season. The Magpies narrowly missed out on League Cup glory after a 2-0 final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley last weekend, though their travelling form has been rock-solid in the PL with their current eight away games unbeaten (W4, D4) their longest such PL run!

Eddie Howe’s rejuvenated side also broke a competitive six-game losing H2H run in a 3-3 reverse fixture draw with City in August 2022, and with no side conceding fewer goals on their PL travels so far (seven), Newcastle are likely to provide stern opposition again. Only time will tell if the visitors are still reeling from missing out on silverware last weekend as they strive to cut a four-point gap to fourth-placed Tottenham.

Arsenal Vs Bournemouth

Whilst they won’t be ‘invincibles’ this season, Arsenal are still on course to achieve something they haven’t managed since legendary ex-manager Arsene Wenger’s famous 2003/04 side: winning the Premier League (PL) title! The firing Gunners went five points clear at the summit after thumping Everton 4-0 in midweek, marking the 12th time they’ve scored 4+ goals against the Toffees in the PL – a record for one side against another in the competition!

If the Cherries are to secure top-flight survival they may need to improve their league away returns (W2, D2, L8), with only bottom-placed Southampton having lost more games on the road. They did end an eight-match winless PL away run (D2, L6) with a 1-0 victory over Wolves in their last away outing however, which might spur them on to their first league win over a ‘Big Six’ side since 2019!

Chelsea Vs Leeds

Graham Potter continues to cling on to his position at Chelsea despite another week without a win or a goal. A miserable 2-0 defeat at Tottenham last time out was made even worse by losing star defender Thiago Silva to injury, and rounded off February with the Blues scoring just a single goal throughout the entire month (D2, L3)!

Whilst Leeds’ league position might suggest they’re ideal opponents to snap that dire run, the Yorkshire outfit are fighting for their Premier League (PL) lives. Javi Gracia’s men triumphed in a relegation six-pointer against Southampton in their last league game to move them a point clear of the drop zone, but the Spaniard tasted defeat in his second assignment in charge, as Leeds were knocked out of the FA Cup courtesy of a 2-0 defeat to Fulham.

While Brighton Vs West Ham , Wolves Vs Tottenham , Aston Villa Vs Vs Crystal Palace all matches kicks off at 15;00 GMT .