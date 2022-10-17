EU-AfDB Water Investment Forum Kicks Off In Egypt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The second edition of the European Union (EU) and African Development Bank Water Investment Forum, kicked off yesterday in Cairo, Egypt.

The three-day High Level Conference on Water Investment, which is jointly organized by EU and African Development Bank (AfDB) is aimed at supporting efforts towards achieving water security on the African continent by providing an annual platform for policymakers, financiers, developers and other stakeholders to discuss ways to improve water investment policies in African countries.

The forum will bring together high-level officials from African countries in charge of water-related investment and financing policies, as well as representatives from national, regional and international stakeholders.

These include public agencies responsible for water-related investments; public and private operators of water infrastructure; local and international financiers; water users; research centers and other development partners.

On the sidelines of the forum, African ministers will convene for a special session to provide guidance for the development of an action agenda to improve water finance and investment policies. This agenda will be submitted during COP27 in November and will also provide input for the UN 2023 Water Conference to be held in New York.