IWD: As WACOL Galvanized Enugu Women In Pursuit Of Gender Equality, Empowerment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Like every other year, the 2025 international Women’s Day (IWD), an annual event commemorated every 8th day of March across the globe, including Nigeria, has come and gone, with women insisting on the need for relevant authorities and policy makers to address their several demands aimed at empowering them for a brighter future.

Its a special day set aside by the United Nations (UN) for women to converge on different cities and squares to deliberate on issues and challenges against them, especially as it concerns gender equality and empowerment in the society, be it in developed or developing countries of the world.

Women also use the celebration to advocate for the enactment of laws by various legislative arms of governments to protect and enhance their political participation.

They had for decades been complaining about alleged marginalization and relegation to the background by the men folk in almost every field and sectors of the economies, both in public and private spaces.

However, worried by the development which has continued unabated, several women groups and organizations, had over the years, remained resolute and consisted in spearheading advocacy aimed at changing the trend, especially during fora as IWD.

In Enugu state, South East Nigeria, a famous non governmental organization NGO, operating under the auspices of Women’s Aid Collective (WACOL), had over the years, been deeply committed in championing the women course with the hope of changing the perceived ugly narrative in the state and elsewhere.

In line with her total commitment and sentimental disposition on women issues, founder of WACOL, a renowned human rights lawyer, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), professor Mrs. Joy Ngozi Ezeilo (OON), has continued to use every resources within her disposal to sustain the onerous fight towards changing the unfortunate trend in the state, South East zone, and other parts of Nigeria.

Professor Ezeilo, a former Commissioner for Women Affairs in Enugu state, is also founder of Tamar SARC and GirlsWill, as well as a one time United Nations Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons, especially women and children (August 1, 2008 to July 31st 2014). Member, UN Trust Fund on Trafficking in Persons (2013 to 2016).

She is equally Chairperson, Sexual Assault Referral Network, Nigeria,

Member, United Nations Secretary General’s Civil Society Advisory Board on Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (2019- 2021); UN-appointed Expert Member, Independent International Fact Finding Mission on Sudan (2023 to Date).

WACOL, which has written its name in the sands of time on issue of women emancipation, has made it a ritual to always mobilize women across the 17 local government areas of Enugu state to match through streets of Enugu metropolis every international Women’s Day, with a view to creating awareness and sensitize women on the need to rise up and say no to gender inequality, violence against them, and other forms of maltreatment being meted on them in the society.

As part of activities marking the 2025 IWD celebration, WACOL, and the West Central African Women’s Rights Coalition, (WAWORC), jointly released a press statement to Journalists in Enugu.

The statement read by professor Ezeilo, during a media briefing held at WACOL’s corporate headquarters in Enugu, listed some of the demands of the Women from governments at all levels.

She said: “we join the global community to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day. We honour

Nigerian women’s remarkable achievements and contributions.

According to the WACOL Boss, “This year’s theme, “For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,” resonates deeply in Nigeria, where women continue to face significant challenges in their pursuit of equality and empowerment.

The former Dean, faculty of law Enugu Campus of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, noted that “in Nigeria, several factors, namely harmful traditional/cultural practices, poverty, ignorance, poor implementation of relevant laws/policies and corruption, have continued to exacerbate existing impunity and inequality.

” Inadequate data on the exact number of violations in the country can easily be attributed to low reportage due to fear of stigmatization, victim blaming and reprisal attacks. Prof Ezeilo, added that “Lack of political and economic will by relevant Governmental agencies to implement laws and policies that affect women continues to undermine women’s progress and gender equality agenda. She disclosed that “Daily, WACOL/Tamar SARC handles approximately 20 cases of violence against women and girls.

“The forms of violence encompass physical, psychological, socio-economic and sexual violence, including harmful practices and sexual and reproductive health rights.

“Despite the challenges faced over the years, women have achieved significant victories and reached important milestones in their quest to take charge of their lives and maximize their potential. Ezeilo, posited that “Nigerian women have made remarkable strides in various fields, including business, politics, education, and the arts.

“Notable figures such as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Ngozi OkonjoIweala, Amina Mohammed, and Oby Ezekwesili, along with countless unsung heroines, serve as shining examples of Nigerian women’s potential and capabilities.

“There is still much work to be done for Nigerian women. They continue to face challenges such as gender-based violence, limited access to justice, education, economic opportunities, and healthcare.

“Additionally, they are underrepresented in leadership positions and experience discrimination and violence in various forms.

“As we commemorate International Women’s Day, we urge the Nigerian government, civil society organisations, and individuals to reaffirm their commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women.

“We must collaborate to create a society where women have equal access to opportunities, resources, and decision-making power.

“Women’s Key Demands: Increased Representation in Power and Leadership: Women in Nigeria are advocating for

affirmative action, such as proportional representation and designated seats, to enhance women’s representation in elected and appointed positions.

“Law Reform: We call on the National Assembly to revise all our laws to comply with our international and regional human rights obligations, especially the urgent domestication of the United Nations Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and the Protocol to the African Charter on Women’s Rights in Africa (Maputo: Protocol 2003).

“We need urgent legislative enactment of the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill (GEOB) across Nigeria.

“Economic Empowerment: We demand policies and programmes that promote women’s economic empowerment, including access to land, finance, markets, and job opportunities.

“Access to Education: We call for improved education for girls and women, particularly in rural and disadvantaged areas. Women and girls with disability suffer additionally, and their interest must be mainstreamed in education that would provide them access to decent livelihood.

“End to Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG): We condemn all forms of violence against women and girls and demand effective implementation of extant laws and policies to prevent and respond to such violence.

“The law enforcement mechanisms are weak and fragmented, and gender justice continues to elude women across ethnic, class and religious groupings.

“We also call for comprehensive national policies to ensure accountability in sexual harassment cases in educational institutions and workplaces.

“Moving forward, stakeholders must prioritise the adoption of human rights and survivor-centered approaches in responding to VAWG cases.

“The time is now to end all forms of violence against women and girls (VAWG) in Nigeria and ensure the empowerment of all women and girls as adumbrated in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of which inclusion is paramount, leaving no one behind.

“I urge all, particularly men, to stand in solidarity with women in Nigeria as we commemorate the IWD: 2025. Progress for women is progress for men and society in general. Solidarity with women’s groups, feminist movements, and organisations is imperative in building the nation of our dreams.

“As we celebrate International Women’s Day, let us recommit ourselves to pursuing gender equality and women’s empowerment in Nigeria. Together, we can create a brighter future for all Nigerian women and girls. Let’s accelerate action “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,”

Professor Ezeilo, hinted that WomenAid Collective (WACOL) was founded in 1997 as an independent, non-political, non-profit organization focused on advancing human rights and gender equality.

” With a vision of an equal world free from discrimination based on sex, gender, ethnicity, religion, socio-economic status, age, and disability, adding that the organization has made significant strides over its 28 years of operation in Nigeria.

“,Vision and Mission WACOL envisions a democratic society free from violence and abuse, where the human rights of all, especially women and young people, are upheld.

” Its mission focuses on promoting the education, social, economic, and political development of women and youth through training, research, advocacy, community outreach, shelter, and legal and financial aid.

“WACOL operates across Nigeria and the West and Central African sub-region, with offices in eight states: Abakaliki, Awka, Abuja, Benin, Calabar, Enugu, Katsina, and Owerri.

The organization works in four key areas: Gender-Based Violence (GBV), political participation and governance; peacebuilding and conflict resolution; and research, empowerment, and skills building. WACOL’s core values are Empathy, Equity, Openness, Probity, and Commitment.

“These values, according to professor Ezeilo, are foregrounded in the ideology of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

She disclosed that the West and Central African Women’s Rights Coalition (WAWORC) is a regional non-governmental, non-profit organization formed at the two-day consultative meeting of West African Women Groups held at Banjul, the Gambia, between 8th and 9th May 2006.

Professor Ezeilo, said:”15 Women’s Groups formed the network from 7 West and Central African Countries (Cameroon, Gambia, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, and Sierra Leone) to promote and advocate for the rights of women in the West African Sub Region using the African Union mechanisms, in particular the African Commission and ECOWAS.

“The impetus for this coalition is borne out of the increasing violations of women’s human rights in the West and Central African sub-region, particularly caused by customary or religious laws and practices, which, given the shared commonalties of the sub-region, will require cross-border activism to share experiences and strategies for combating women’s rights violations.

“The coalition aims to consult and explore the possibility of building strong women’s coalition and networks in West Africa to engage in social and legislative advocacy for implementing International and regional treaties protecting women’s human rights in the West and Central African sub region. She hinted that “WACOL is the Secretariat and Facilitator of WAWORC.

After the pre IWD press conference on Thursday, professor Ezeilo, led over 300 hundred women from the 17 local government areas of Enugu state, to the state House of Assembly where she presented a letter containing their demands to Speaker of the House, Hon. Ugwu.

In her remark, professor Ezeilo, told the Speaker, who was represented by the member representing Oji River state constituency Hon. Osita Eze, that the women were in the House of Assembly to solicit the lawmakers legislative support in making laws to protect and enhance women political participation empowerment, amongst other demands.

Responding, Hon. Eze, congratulated the women on the IWD celebration, assuring them that he will convene their massage to Speaker of the House.

The lawmaker, told the women that the Enugu state House of Assembly and the Executive arm of government had always been women friendly, saying that was the reason why a woman was elected Deputy governor during the last administration.

Hon. Eze stated that in the spirit of inclusive government, several women have served, and still serving as Commissioners and law makers in the state, adding that “we do not discriminate against any gender in Enugu state.

” I want to assure you that your massage will be relayed to Speaker of the House” Some of the placards displayed by the women read thus: ” Gender equality is not a favour, but a right” “Equality is key to progress” “Invest in women, transform the world”

Others includes, “when women rise, Society thrive” “women rights are human rights” amongst others