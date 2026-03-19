Power Minister Adelabu Set to Resign Ahead of 2027 Elections

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, is expected to resign from his position before March 31, 2026, following a directive from President Bola Tinubu.

The President ordered all political appointees planning to contest in the 2027 general elections to step down before the deadline, in line with the Electoral Act. Adelabu, who has declared his intention to run for governor of Oyo State, is among those affected.

A source within the Ministry of Power confirmed that the minister is prepared to leave office soon to focus on his gubernatorial ambition.

Adelabu’s exit comes as he falls short of his self-imposed target to deliver 6,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Nigerians. Current power supply from the national grid remains significantly lower, hovering around 3,331 MW.

Nigeria continues to face widespread blackouts and unstable electricity supply. Key stakeholders in the power sector have blamed persistent gas shortages, which have limited generation capacity to between 2,000 MW and 3,900 MW.

The situation worsened recently as power generation companies shut down several gas plants over unresolved debts exceeding ₦6.8 trillion.

With Adelabu’s departure imminent, attention is now turning to who will replace him and whether the new leadership can address Nigeria’s long-standing power sector challenges.