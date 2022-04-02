FAAN Apologises For Power Outage At MMIA

FAAN Apologises For Power Outage At MMIALatest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Saturday, April 2nd, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has apologised for the power outage at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
Mrs Faithful Hope-ivbaze, the spokesperson for FAAN, in a statement in Lagos on Saturday, said the outage occurred at about 11.15 p.m on April 1.
“FAAN wishes to apologise to passengers and other airport users that witnessed a temporary power outage at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 23: 15 hours yesterday, April 1, 2022.
“The outage, which was as a result of yesterday’s rain, that came with very fierce winds and storms, a natural occurrence, affected one of our feeders, and
consequently resulted in the temporary disruption of power supply at the D wing of the airport.
“However, our engineers quickly discovered the fault, and liaised with the Ejigbo duty/area control office of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria and together resolved the problem.
“Normalcy has since been restored at the affected area.” she said.
NAN
