Police Nab Four ATM Card Swapping Suspects

…Culprits Arraigned Reminded.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Operatives serving in Hawk Tactical Squad of the Enugu State Command, in collaboration with Troops of the Nigerian Air Force Enugu, have intercepted and arrested a criminal syndicate of four (4) Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Cards swapping suspects.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP, Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement Wednesday in Enugu, said the suspects includes, three (3) males: one Michael Sopuruchi aged 36, Osinachi Godwin aged 18 and Moses Ani aged 29, and one (1) female and a mother of four (4), Chika Nwoko aged 29, all of the behind Emenite, Emene, Enugu.

The suspects were arrested, while escaping to their above-mentioned criminal hideout in Emene, Enugu on 6th of May 2023, after they fraudulently stole the ATM Card and Personal Identification Number (PIN) of an unsuspecting 63 year old male victim, while pretending to assist him withdraw money from a commercial Bank ATM along Ogui Road, Enugu.

” Immediately after the switcheroo, the suspects used the Card and PIN to withdraw the total sum of four hundred and ninety-five thousand Naira (N495,000.00) from the victim’s account.

“Meanwhile, the suspects confessed to the crime, stating that they have carried out many other criminal acts of ATM Cards swapping and fraud within Enugu metropolis, while four (4) different banks’ ATM Cards, including that of the victim, were recovered from them.

” Consequently, the suspects were today, 23/05/2023, arraigned in court, where the Magistrate ordered that they should be remanded in Enugu Custodial Centre, while the case is adjourned to 07/06/2023 for further hearing and the case-file transmitted to the Attorney General for legal advice, through the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ministry of Justice, Enugu State.

” To this end, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, while commending the Joint Operatives for busting and bringing the criminal syndicate to book, has called on bank customers, particularly the elderly and those without proper knowledge of how to use ATM of banks, to exercise caution and seek the assistance of Banks’ staff while using their Cards on the Machine.