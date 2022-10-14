Famous African American Screen Writer Christopher Moore Releases New Novel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A seasoned African American television and film writer, Christopher J. Moore has launched his fifth novel, a heart-wrenching story about family and police brutality.

The new book entitled, “Justifiable”, is inspired by so many events in the United States concerning police interaction with Black people, and in the book, the author takes readers on a journey to see the world through the eyes of a Black family.

Moore says that he hopes that it changes the world for the better and wakes up a lot of people to what it’s truly like to be Black in America.

Notably, his novel is making waves and currently the talk of the town. With well over 100,000 books in print and his books available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, he is one of the most known African American authors on the West Coast. He said that yes he has to get out there and hustle, but the end result is the same.

According to him, someone buys the books and takes them home and reads them and the response has been tremendous. From his novel The Five Steps of Mr. Washington to his first YA novel, The Switch Family. People love his books! And now Hollywood has spoken as well with his huge hit End of The Road on Netflix. It feels great he says.

Moore, who is known for his newest Netflix film End of the Road starring Queen Latifah, Ludacris and Beau Bridges, says it does take a little longer to write his books, due to him writing screenplays for Hollywood and moonlighting as an Adjunct Professor at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts film and LA Film school as well.

He however, pointed out that his new book is his most powerful novel thus far. As of now, he just wants everyone to continue to spread the word that he is a new force in the game of writing.

Meanwhile, his film, End of the Road, was released early this year and was the number one film on Netflix in 29 countries and in the top 10 in 80 countries during its first week. But he is more than just a screenwriter and fans of his books have been constantly asking him about when his next book is coming out.

He burst onto the scene winning the Nickelodeon Screenwriting Fellowship for a feature screenplay he wrote back in 2000. All while working in Hollywood, he also made a huge splash on the literary scene with his gripping debut novel, God’s Child, which was based on the screenplay that won the Nickelodeon Fellowship. Four years later he penned his second novel, Waiting For Mr. Right, which received an honorable mention in Writers Digest.

The screen writer has worked for heavy hitters in the industry, writing for House of Payne and Meet The Browns in his early years in Hollywood. He also worked with a host of other major film producers along the way selling screenplays, penning different writing assignments around town and more television shows that he created.

With all of that said, he loves his books and says it is so liberating as a screenwriter, to know that when he has a story to tell he can write a novel and it will be exactly how he envisioned it.

Moore is a member of the Writers Guild of America and holds two BA degrees and two masters from California State University, Northridge. He lives in Los Angeles California, with his wife and kids.