Fear Grips Zimbabwe Amid New Wave Of COVID-19

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fear of a new Covid-19 wave has gripped Zimbabwe as new cases started rising again, with 100 pupils from a high school outside the second largest city of Bulawayo and seven university students in Chinhoyi outside Harare testing positive in the last two days.

New cases seemed to slow down in September and October prompting government to re-open some economic sectors including learning institutions which had since March resorted to online learning.

The country has so far recorded a cumulative 8 945 cases and 260 deaths since the first case was detected in March. The current wave is made of local cases as opposed to the first months of the outbreak when most cases were returning citizens.

Zimbabwe introduced a phased reopening of schools starting with examination classes in September while the third and last batch of non-examination classes re-opened on November 9, albeit before the virus invaded learning institutions thereby sending shivers among parents.

Teachers unions whose members had been on strike over low salaries until this week when they struck a deal with Government, had warned authorities against reopening schools saying there were no satisfactory Covid-19 protocols in place.

Health officials are also concerned and have implored citizens to observe lockdown regulations with the country still on level two.

John Tallach Secondary School, a Presbyterian Church institution has been sealed off as all leaners have been quarantined.

Two teachers also tested positive and health officials have since stablished a temporary clinic at the school to conduct testing and treat those who present with symptoms.

The school has close to 700 learners and is one of the top performing schools in the country.

Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana said: “We can’t afford to be complacent with Covid-19. Today seven Chinhoyi University Students tested positive after a lecturer tested last week. A total of 100 pupils have also tested positive at John Tallach Secondary School in Matabeleland North. The school has an enrolment of over 600 pupils and has since been sealed off with no one allowed in or out. Let’s mask up and practice social distancing.”

Some schools have sent learners back home while others have resorted to alternating days when kids attend classes to ensure social distancing.

Spread the love





















