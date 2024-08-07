W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Appoints Ex-Katsina Gov Masari As TETFund Board Chair

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, August 7th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has appointed ex-Kastina State Governor, Aminu Masari, as the new Chairman, Board of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Disclosing this in a statement on Tuesday, presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said the President also appointed six others as members of the board.

They are Senator Sani Danladi, Sunday Adepoju, Nurudeen Adeyemi, Esther Onyinyechukwu Ukachukwu, Turaki Ibrahim and Aboh Eduyok.

“The President expects the new members of the board of this pivotal institutional vehicle to be dedicated and committed to driving TETFund’s objective of providing the needed support for tertiary education with a view to enhancing the productivity and quality of higher education,” the statement read.

