Finally 15 Years After, APGA Apologises To National Chairman, Okorie

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – National Chairman of the opposition, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku, on Saturday led members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to the residence of its pioneer National Chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie to apologize to him for all the injustices Meted to him in the party in the past 20 years.

The new APGA helmsman, begged Okorie to find a place in his heart to forgive the party and those who masterminded the injustice against him

Njoku, who was affirmed the authentic National Chairman of the party recently by the Supreme Court, expressed regrets that Chief Okorie was unjustly pushed out of the party for many years after he conceived and formed the political platforms.

He however, appealed to him to return to the party, saying “we are here today to say we are truly sorry for all the injustices you suffered in a party you formed

Njoku stated that he felt emotional when he saw Okorie and other founding members of the party who contributed immensely to the growth of the party in the past.

The APGA National Chairman said when he arrived Okorie”s residence, he realized the setback APGA has suffered in the past and appealed to to forgive the party.

“When I saw some people here , I realised the setback APGA has suffered. We are here with selected members of NWC to say we are sorry for all the injustice you suffered in the party.

“APGA is your baby, please come back to your home. Please forgive us from the bottom of your heart.

“This is your family, so please come back to the home you built. From the butom of my heart, I am saying please come back sir” calling on all Stakeholders of the party to join hands with him in rebuilding the party.

He assured Okorie, that APGA under his watch would continue to pursue the dream of the pioneer national Chairman, who has joined the ruling All progressive Congress APC after his defunct United peoples party UPP was deregistered by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Responding, Chief Okorie, said he was very happy to recite the slogan of APGA after a long time, adding that the visit was really emotional.

He said : ” I am a bit emotional with the nature of this visit. You have melted my heart. God has rescued APGA and days of the locust has gone.

According to him, the new national chairman of APGA was part of Igboezuo socio-cultural group where APGA was conceptualize.

“We are going to build back APGA but if we must succeed in this second missionary journey, we must be careful with dangerous people. I will consider what you have requested of me favorably.

I” will consult with those who stood by me throughout the locust days. I will not keep you waiting for a long time. Nigerians will hear from me so soon.” he stated.

Okorie who went down memory lane on how the party was formed, said APGA was a victim of political brigandage caused by political buccaneers and victim of political kidnapping.

Former National Chairman of the party Victor Oye was sacked recently by the Supreme Court, and affirmed Njoku as the authentic leader of the party.