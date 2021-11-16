Five Bodies Recovered In Lagos Gas Explosion – Official

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Five persons are feared dead in a gas explosion that occurred at Ojekunle Street, Ladipo, Mushin area of Lagos on Tuesday morning, Ibrahim Farinloye, the South-west coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has said.

Mr Farinloye said one female and three male bodies have been recovered. He added that a 10-year-old, who was trapped in the explosion, died on the way to the hospital.

The fire has been put out and rescue operations are ongoing.

