Five Bodies Recovered In Lagos Gas Explosion – Official

Five Bodies Recovered In Lagos Gas Explosion – OfficialFeatured, Lagos, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, November 16th, 2021
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Five persons are feared dead in a gas explosion that occurred at Ojekunle Street, Ladipo, Mushin area of Lagos on Tuesday morning, Ibrahim Farinloye, the South-west coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has said.
Mr Farinloye said one female and three male bodies have been recovered. He added that a 10-year-old, who was trapped in the explosion, died on the way to the hospital.
The fire has been put out and rescue operations are ongoing.
Details Later…
