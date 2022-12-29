Former Pope Benedict Is Very Sick – Pope Francis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pope Francis has stated that Pope Benedict XVI, his predecessor, is “very sick”.

“I want to ask you all for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict who sustains the Church in his silence. He is very sick,” Francis said.

“Let’s ask the Lord to comfort him and sustain him in this testimony of love to the church to the very end.”

African Examiner writes that Benedict XVI was the pope from April 19, 2005, until his resignation on February 28, 2013.

“After having repeatedly examined my conscience before God, I have come to the certainty that my strengths, due to an advanced age, are no longer suited to an adequate exercise of the Petrine ministry,” the former pontiff said at the time.

He is the first pope to voluntarily resign from office in over 700 years and since his resignation, he has stayed in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery inside the Vatican and has been largely withdrawn from public life.