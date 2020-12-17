French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive For COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential Elysee Palace has disclosed that French President, Emmanuel Macron, has tested positive for Covid-19.

This was was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday.

It reads: “The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today.

“This diagnosis was made following a PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms.”

According to the presidency, Macron would be in isolation for the next seven days and would continue to work remotely.

However, a spokeswoman disclosed that all his trips had been cancelled as he would try to assess where he got the virus.

African Examiner reports that Prime Minister, Jean Castex, will also be on self-isolation after he made contact with Macron over the last few days.

