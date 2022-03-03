Ukraine-Russia Negotiations Inconclusive – Expert

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Belarusian political expert Yury Voskresensky said on Thursday the first round of Ukraine-Russia dialogue aimed at ending the fight between Moscow and its neighbour ended with no immediate agreements.

According to Voskresensky, who is close to the Russia-Ukraine talks, Ukraine is opposed to the negotiations, while Russia is ready to meet only in Belarus.

“The Ukrainian side categorically opposed the negotiations in Belovezhskaya Pushcha.

“As far as I know, according to unofficial information, the Russian side will not hold negotiations on the territory of other states.

“Negotiations are possible only on the territory of Belarus,” Voskresensky said.

He added, however, that the organisers of the talks are hopeful that the meeting will take place.

The talks took place near the Belarusian and Ukrainian border on Monday as Russian troops continued their attack on Ukrainian cities including the second-largest, Kharkiv on the fifth day of Russia’s invasion.

An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said talks with Ukrainian officials lasted nearly five hours.

Vladimir Medinsky, who headed the Russian delegation, said the two sides found certain points on which common positions could be foreseen.

Another round of talks was agreed to, Medinsky said.

NAN