Fubara Orders Fresh LG Poll After S’Court Verdict

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured the people of the oil-rich state that his administration will implement the Supreme court verdict after carefully reviewing its Certified True Copy (CTC).

This followed the Friday judgment of the apex court, which declared the LG election conducted in the state on October 5, 2024, as invalid.

In a state broadcast on Sunday, Fubara revealed that he has met with his legal team, who expect to obtain the CTC by Friday, March 7, 2025.

He emphasised that his government is committed to upholding constitutional principles and will act in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, the governor has directed the Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) to take immediate control of the 23 local government councils across the state, following the Supreme Court’s ruling that nullified the October 5, 2023, local government elections.

Fubara stated that the civil servants would oversee affairs until fresh elections are conducted by the State Electoral Commission.

He also instructed the outgoing chairmen to formally hand over to the HLGAs by Monday (tomorrow).

Amid ongoing political uncertainties, the governor urged residents to remain calm and assured them that his administration remains committed to governance and due process.

The Supreme Court, in another judgment on Friday, barred the CBN, the Accountant General of the Federation and other agencies from releasing funds to the government of Rivers State until it purges itself of what the court described as flagrant disobedience to court orders.

In the judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye, the five-man panel of the court unanimously dismissed the cross-appeal filed by Fubara challenging the validity of the House of Assembly presided over by Martin Amaewhule as the Speaker.

In dismissing Fubara’s appeal, the court ordered Martin Amaewhule to resume sitting immediately with other elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Read Full Speech Of Fubara’s Broadcast Below:

STATEWIDE BROADCAST BY THE GOVERNOR OF RIVERS STATE, HIS EXCELLENCY, SIR SIMINALAYI FUBARA, GSSRS, ON SUNDAY, MARCH 2, 2025, ON THE RECENT JUDGMENTS OF THE SUPREME COURT.My dear people of Rivers State, we are all aware of the recent Supreme Court judgments and pronouncements regarding aspects of the lingering political disputes in our dear State.

Although we disagree with the judgments, we are bound to obey the orders made therein as a law-abiding government.

Since inception, we have conducted the affairs of government within the framework of our Constitution, due process and the rule of law.

While we are not above mistakes because we are humans, we believe that we have not, as a government, done anything deliberately to trample on the rule of law or the hallowed principles of constitutional governance.

Accordingly, I have had a meeting with my team of lawyers, and they have assured me that the certified true copy of the judgments may be available to them by Friday, 7th March, 2025.

I assure you that upon the receipt of certified judgments, we shall study their ramifications and implement them without reservations to move the State forward.

Furthermore, given the outlawing of caretaker arrangements in the local government system, I hereby direct the Heads of Local Government Administration to immediately take over the administration of the 23 local government councils pending the conduct of fresh elections by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.

I further direct the outgoing local government chairmen to formally hand over the levers of power to the Heads of Local Government Administration by Monday, 3rd March 2025.

Although our dear State seems to be back in trying times, I urge everyone to remain calm and peacefully go about with their legitimate daily activities as we continue to do everything in our power to advance our responsibilities to the citizens.

Thank you, and may God bless Rivers State.