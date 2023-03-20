Funke Akindele Deletes Politics Related Posts On her Instagram Page

The deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Funke Akindele, has deleted all posts relating to politics and the PDP from her Instagram page ,

On Monday showed that the posts visible on her page of 15.7 million followers were that of her movie promotion and other personal posts.

Akindele and her principal, Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, were defeated by the incumbent governor and All Progressives Congress candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Saturday’s election.