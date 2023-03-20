W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Funke Akindele Deletes Politics Related Posts On her Instagram Page

Posted by Entertainment News, Latest News, Trending Stories Monday, March 20th, 2023

 

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Funke Akindele Deletes Politics-related Posts From Instagram Page

The deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Funke Akindele, has deleted all posts relating to politics and the PDP from her Instagram page ,



On Monday showed that the posts visible on her page of 15.7 million followers were that of her movie promotion and other personal posts.

Akindele and her principal, Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, were defeated by the incumbent governor and All Progressives Congress candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Saturday’s election. 

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=86329

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Nigeria Election: Updates & Results

NDDC – Projects Cancellation

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us