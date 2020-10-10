EFCC Arraigns Heritage Bank Manager Over Alleged $50,000 Fraud

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -The Enugu Zonal office of Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned a former Manager of Onitsha Main market branch, of Heritage Bank, Mrs. Fidel Omeje over alleged stealing of United States ($50,000) Dollars.

He was arraigned Friday, before Justice D. A. Onyefulu of Anambra State High Court, in the Commercial city of Onitsha on one count charge of stealing the said amount.

According to the charge sheet, the offence is contrary to Section 342 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 36, Anambra State and punishable under Section 353 (6) and (9) of the same law.

Omeje, was alleged to have used her position as a Manager of the Commercial Bank and account officer of the complainant, to withdraw the said sum from the domiciliary account of the complainant on July 20, 2011 without authorization and converted same to personal use.

However, she pleaded not guilty upon arraignment, prompting the prosecuting counsel, Barrister Mike Ani, to request for a date for commencement of trial.

The defence counsel, Barrister J.R. Nduka, had moved a motion for bail, arguing that the offence for which his client was charged was a bailable one.

Justice Onyefulu, while granting the bail motion ordered that the defendant must produce a surety that have evidence of tax payment, and landed property within the jurisdiction of the court and, its document deposited with the registrar.

She added that the surety must also swear to an affidavit of means and produce two passport photographs each of himself and the defendant, thereafter, the case was adjourned to November 26, 2020 for trial.

