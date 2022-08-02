Pay Ex-Eagles Coach, Rohr $378k Compensation Fee, FIFA Tells NFF

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has enjoined the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to pay former Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr a compensation fee of $378,000.

It could be recalled that Rohr was sacked by the NFF last December, a few weeks before the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which was hosted by Cameroon.

According to the NFF, the reason for the Sack of the German was because of the Super Eagles’ poor performance in the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as the reason behind their decision.

The initial agreement between the NFF and Rohr was for the football body to pay the German until the end of his contract, which would end in December 2022.

The 68-year-old later went to FIFA to kick against his unlawful termination by the NFF which he described as a breach of contract.

FIFA in its ruling stated that the NFF would be sanctioned if Rohr is not paid in full within 45 days.

“If full payment (including all applicable interest) is not made within 45 days of notification of this decision, the respondent [the NFF] shall be imposed a restriction on receiving a percentage of development funding, up until the due amounts are paid,” the body said.